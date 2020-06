Romania reopens shopping malls, private schools after June 15

Romania reopens shopping malls, private schools after June 15. Shopping malls in Romania can reopen after June 15, president Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday, June 9, after a meeting with prime minister Ludovic Orban and other Government members. However, the restaurants and playgrounds inside shopping malls will not reopen. At the same time, private (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]