Defense Ministry team back home on Wednesday from medical support mission to Alabama

Defense Ministry team back home on Wednesday from medical support mission to Alabama. The Defense Ministry's specialized medical team that has been on a two-week mission to the state of Alabama, providing critical COVID-19 support to the authorities, will return to the country on Wednesday, the Ministry of National Defense said. The team of five doctors and five nurses from emergency military hospitals in Brasov, Constanta, Craiova, Galati, Pitesti and Timisoara, plus five chemical, biological, radiation and nuclear specialized officers from the General Staff and the Land Forces Staff have provided assistance to long-term care facilities, nursing homes and hospitals across the state. Cooperation between Romania and the state of Alabama unfolds under the auspices of the State Partnership Program launched in 1993, a program coordinated by the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM). To date, Romania and Alabama have conducted more than 200 bilateral engagements, with focus on increasing NATO interoperability between military structures, promoting stability at government level, providing assistance with the development of democratic institutions and market economy mechanisms, supporting civil authorities, providing humanitarian aid, as well as supporting the deployment of the Romanian military detachments in the theaters of operations. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]