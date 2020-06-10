Biggest courier firm in Romania reports 24 employees infected with COVID-19

Fan Courier, the biggest courier company in Romania, announced that 24 employees at its logistics center in Stefanesti, near Bucharest, have tested positive for COVID-19. However, the company says that this does not affect its operations and that there is no risk of infection for other (...)