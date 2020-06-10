Romania’s Social Democrats oppose Govt.’s plans to extend state of alert

Romania’s Social Democrats oppose Govt.’s plans to extend state of alert. Romania's biggest party by the number of MPs, the Social Democrat Party (PSD), will vote against extending the state of alert if the Government issues an ordinance in this regard, PSD spokesperson Lucian Romascanu announced. His statements came in response to president Klaus Iohannis arguing (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]