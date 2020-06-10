Romanian farming group prepares private placement before listing its shares

Romanian farming group prepares private placement before listing its shares. Romanian holding company Holde Agri Invest plans to raise RON 12 million (EUR 2.5 mln) in a private placement of shares to develop its storage spaces and invest in irrigation facilities. The intermediaries of the transaction are local brokerage houses Goldring, from Targu Mures, and BRK (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]