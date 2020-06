German retailer Kaufland to invest EUR 300 mln in Romania this year

German retailer Kaufland to invest EUR 300 mln in Romania this year. German retailer Kaufland will invest some EUR 300 million in Romania to purchase land, remodel old stores, and inaugurate new ones, compared to EUR 148 mln invested last year. By the end of the financial year 2020, on February 28, 2021, the retailer will have 13 additional stores, four of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]