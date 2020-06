Romania’s exports halve in April amid lockdown

Romania’s exports halve in April amid lockdown. Romania’s exports plunged by 47% in April compared to the same month last year, to EUR 2.93 billion, the statistics office INS announced. Exports to European Union member states dropped slightly steeper, by over 50%, to just over EUR 2 bln. Exports to non-EU countries decreased relatively (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]