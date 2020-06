WB expects Romania’s GDP to shrink by 5.7% this year

WB expects Romania's GDP to shrink by 5.7% this year. Romania's GDP will contract by 5.7% this year, and recover by 5.4% next year, shows the World Bank's Global Economic Prospects report. The updated forecast marks a steep 9.1pp downward revision for this year's GDP forecast, compared to the last WB projection for Romania dated January.