Services, IT&C, construction, main contributors to Romania’s 2.4% GDP growth in Q1

Services, IT&C, construction, main contributors to Romania’s 2.4% GDP growth in Q1. Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.4%, in real terms, in the first quarter of the year (Q1) compared to the same period last year. The quarterly GDP thus reached RON 216.3 billion (EUR 45.1 bln) at current prices, according to the detailed data released by the statistics office (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]