GCS: COVID-19 death toll reaches 1,355

GCS: COVID-19 death toll reaches 1,355. One more person infected with the novel coronavirus has passed away, taking the number of COVID-19 fatalities to 1,355, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Wednesday. The latest fatality is a woman aged 78, from Arges county. AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]