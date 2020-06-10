Romania bracing for second coronavirus wave

Romania bracing for second coronavirus wave. Head of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU) Raed Arafat said on Tuesday evening that preparations are being made at the level of the European Civil Protection for a possible second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but no one can estimate whether it will be bigger or smaller than it is today. "The European Civil Protection, which we met by videoconference today - says we are clearly preparing for a second wave. Whether it will be stronger than this or weaker than this, no one can say at the moment (...) Whoever expects us to come and say 'stay calm, there will be no problem' means that they expect a totally unprofessional statement. Those assailing us for saying a second wave will come do not understand what we are facing, but they should understand that we, the people managing emergencies, public health, cannot say 'stay calm, there will be nothing.' We now have an obligation, moreover, to prepare, to prepare our stockpiles so that you will not ask us in September or October, why we are not ready. Because that's exactly what needs to be done, what we did not do in years now is the time to do it. Because Romania is involved with the European stockpiles, we are working in that direction (...) In Romania, our stockpiles are starting to fill up. We need to see strategic stockpiles reach a level where, if we get into a situation we entered about three months ago, we will be much better prepared," Arafat told Antena 3 private broadcaster. He said that full relaxation is not advisable, and that if the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic occurs, certain measures will have to be taken and adapted. "I believe that continuity on a more settled form is more advisable than having no form to work on. It must be a form at least for the period we still have measures. When we decide that we have entered the no measures phase, have no measures, we have eased up, then it can disappear and come back maybe if we see that we start to grow again or if the second wave appears. Because if a second wave occurs, it is clear that certain measures will have to be taken and adapted. Perhaps, if we are better prepared, we must not take such harsh measures as we have taken; we will see, but a form of alertness, in order to move on, will have to be in place. We will see its content, things that can be taken out, like I said direct procurement that can be taken out and not needed at this stage; it can be discussed at a political level to reach an agreement," said Arafat.