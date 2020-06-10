Romania is preparing for a second wave of COVID-19, emergency department head says
Jun 10, 2020
Raed Arafat, the head of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU), said on Tuesday that it would be "unprofessional" to say that a second wave of COVID-19 infections will not exist, and the Romanian authorities are preparing for this scenario. "We are clearly preparing for the second wave. No (...)
