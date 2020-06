Ropharma Pharmacy Chain Reaches 147 Units In Moldavia, Ardeal Regions

Ropharma Pharmacy Chain Reaches 147 Units In Moldavia, Ardeal Regions. Ropharma pharmacy chain, owned by Mihai Miron, has reached 147 units at the end of 2019, slightly higher than in the previous years, when the number of pharmacies neared 140. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]