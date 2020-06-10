Defence Ministry team returns from medical support mission to Alabama. U.S. Ambassador: We won’t forget this act of kindness



Defence Ministry team returns from medical support mission to Alabama. U.S. Ambassador: We won’t forget this act of kindness.

The Defense Ministry’s specialized medical team that has been on a two-week mission to the state of Alabama, providing critical COVID-19 support to the authorities, returned to the country on Wednesday, on which occasion the US Ambassador to Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, appreciated the Romanian (...)