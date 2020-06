Deloitte Strengthens Its Management Team, Promotes Three New Partners

Deloitte Strengthens Its Management Team, Promotes Three New Partners. Deloitte Romania is strengthening its management team by promoting Raluca Baldea and Bogdan Barbu to Tax Partners and Simina Mut to Partner with Reff & Associates, the law firm representing Deloitte Legal global network in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]