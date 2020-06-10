Apex Alliance Group To Open Moxy Bucharest Old Town Hotel July 20, In EUR12.5M Investment

Apex Alliance Group To Open Moxy Bucharest Old Town Hotel July 20, In EUR12.5M Investment. Lithuanian Apex Alliance Group, held by several Lithuanian entrepreneurs, including Nerijus Numavicius, deemed the richest man in Lithuania, will be opening the Moxy Bucharest Old Town hotel (a Marriott brand) on July 20, in Bucharest’s Old Town, following an investment of approximately EUR12.5 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]