AmCham: Keeping Romania in Investment Grade Should Be an Economic Policy Priority

AmCham: Keeping Romania in Investment Grade Should Be an Economic Policy Priority. Standard & Poor’s maintaining of Romania’s sovereign rating at “BBB- with negative outlook” reflects the realities of the country's economy after the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic policy decisions must aim to keep Romania in the investment grade, AmCham said in a statement (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]