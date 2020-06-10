 
Romaniapress.com

June 10, 2020

AmCham: Keeping Romania in Investment Grade Should Be an Economic Policy Priority
Jun 10, 2020

AmCham: Keeping Romania in Investment Grade Should Be an Economic Policy Priority.

Standard & Poor’s maintaining of Romania’s sovereign rating at “BBB- with negative outlook” reflects the realities of the country's economy after the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic policy decisions must aim to keep Romania in the investment grade, AmCham said in a statement (...)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Transport Minister about Danube suspension bridge: Amplest road infrastructure development ever in this area The suspension bridge across the Danube is the most ample road infrastructure development in Romania's history in this area, Transport Minister Lucian Bode declared on Wednesday, as he visited major infrastructure sites in the counties of Braila and Galati. "This is the largest road (...)

AmCham: Maintaining Romania in the category of countries recommended for investments, must be a priority of the economic policy AmCham Romania believes that Standard & Poor’s maintaining of Romania’s sovereign rating at “BBB- with a negative perspective” reflects the realities faced by the national economy after the shock generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, a press release issued on Wednesday maintains. “The decision (...)

Romgaz, Liberty Galati Sign MoU to Build Gas-Powered Electricity Unit Romanian state-owned natural gas producer Romgaz (SNG.RO) and steel mill Liberty Galati signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday to set up a joint venture for the development of a gas-powered electricity production unit, as well as wind and solar powered (...)

EUROPAfest coming to Bucharest, Sibiu and Sinaia this July This year's EUROPAfest festival will take place between July 16 - 25 in Bucharest, Sibiu and Sinaia, producer of international music events jmEvents announced in a release on Wednesday. "We are optimistic, and even if it will be an atypical edition, the music events will be at the same (...)

Orban: Gov't will increase pensions by as much as possible from economic reality viewpoint Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated, on Wednesday, in Galati, that the Government will increase the pensions "by as much as possible, depending on the economic realities," on the basis of "serious analysis, data and prognoses". "We work on analyses, on data, on serious (...)

Senate rejects bill initiated by USR on special pensions' taxation with 90 % The Senate plenary rejected on Wednesday the bill initiated by the lawmakers of the Save Romania Union (USR), providing for a 90 percent tax on special pensions. “The USR has been trying to fully abolish special pensions since 2016, but our efforts have been to no avail because of the... The (...)

eMAG Marketplace Has Over 20,000 SME Sellers eMAG Marketplace has attracted over 20,000 SMEs so far who have developed their businesses by accessing the new sales channel. eMAG estimates it will have 40,000 sellers on the platform in all countries by the end of the year.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |