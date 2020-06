FP Urges Parliament to Reject Bill Suspending Sales of State-Owned Shares

FP Urges Parliament to Reject Bill Suspending Sales of State-Owned Shares. Property restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) urges lawmakers to reject a bill that would suspend all disposals of shares owned by the Romanian state a period of two years. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]