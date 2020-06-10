Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 196 to 20,945

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 196 to 20,945. Another 196 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania since the last information, bringing the total case count to 20,945, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Wednesday. Of the people confirmed positive, 15,103 have been declared cured and discharged. As many as 150 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. Romania's COVID-19 total death toll as of now is 1,360. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]