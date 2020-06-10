Open-air edition of Romania’s Gopo Awards will take place in Bucharest at the end of June



The organizers of the Gopo Awards Gala, the event rewarding the achievements of the local film industry, have decided to organize an open-air edition this year, amid the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event will take place at Verde Stop Arena in Bucharest on June 29. (...)