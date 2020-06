Fitch Rates Autonom 'B+'; Outlook Negative

Fitch Rates Autonom 'B+'; Outlook Negative. Fitch Ratings has assigned Autonom Services S.A. a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+' with Negative Outlook and a senior unsecured debt rating of 'B-', it said in a statement Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]