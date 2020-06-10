UBB, included in QS World University Rankings 2021 among first 3 pct

UBB, included in QS World University Rankings 2021 among first 3 pct. The Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca is included in the QS World University Rankings, in the 800-1000 interval, the first 3 pct, together with the University of Bucharest, the only superior education institutions in Romania. "UBB is in one of the most prestigious international rankings of universities, The Babes Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca (UBB) is present again in the representative international rankings of superior education institutions. According to data published on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, UBB is one of two superior education institutions in Romania that were included in the QS World University Rankings, ranking that uses both educational indicators, as well as research and internationalization indicators. The Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca and the University of Bucharest are the Romanian universities with international amplitude that represent Romania in this exclusivist ranking of universities," shows a release sent, on Wednesday, by the UBB. According to the quoted source, UBB is in the 800-1,000 interval of universities in the QS ranking, together with the University of Bucharest. "The presence and position of the Romanian universities in the international rankings depend on their own efforts and achievements, but are highly conditioned by the national policies in the sector, and I'm referring here especially to the adequate support of financing and the existence of a competitive legislation that would allow us to develop in the rhythm of international universities. UBB has assumed as a strategic objective the status of world-class university, and our efforts are strongly directed to reaching this objective, yet all these efforts may be amplified or destroyed by the national policies in the realm of education and research. Until now they haven't really helped, on the contrary, but we'll see from now on," said UBB's rector, Prof. Daniel David, Ph.D. The previous ranking showed four universities from Romania. "In the QS STAR system UBB is distinguished with 4 stars, which corresponds to the status of international university of excellence. UBB thus presents itself today as a university with an international profile, demonstrating excellence in teaching and research, with a stimulative academic medium that ensures excellent opportunities for study and integration of graduates in the labor force, contributing through advanced innovation to a society based on knowledge, which ensures a high quality of life for people. The previous QS World University Ranking included four superior education institutions from Romania, their number reducing in 2020/2021 to 2. Given that, at the international level, there are approximately 26,000 universities, the result this year places the UBB among the first 3 pct of universities in the world," the release shows.AGERPRES(RO - author: Marius Septimiu Avram, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]