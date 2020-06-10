EUROPAfest coming to Bucharest, Sibiu and Sinaia this July

EUROPAfest coming to Bucharest, Sibiu and Sinaia this July. This year's EUROPAfest festival will take place between July 16 - 25 in Bucharest, Sibiu and Sinaia, producer of international music events jmEvents announced in a release on Wednesday. "We are optimistic, and even if it will be an atypical edition, the music events will be at the same quality standards the public has already become accustomed to. All safety measures for the audience will be respected, but at the same time we are also thinking about expanding the possibilities of watching the concerts live. We are transforming, we are adjusting to offer good music lovers a new experience. I think everyone will agree when I say that we particularly appreciate those on the front line, who were at the side of the coronavirus patients, fighting on the barricades day and night. At the same time, I would like to invite you to do an imagination exercise and see how all these months spent in isolation would have looked like without music, movies, books and dance. This way we realize that art and culture in general have been equally precious 'front line' allies for the more than 3 billion people who stayed at home," EuropaFest director Luigi Gageos is cited as saying. Attending the event will be artists from over 20 countries - England, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Belarus, South Korea, Cuba, Denmark, Switzerland, Estonia, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovenia, Spain, the US, the Netherlands and Ukraine, who will present music productions in traditional and unconventional concert venues. The EUROPAfest International Festival was the first event the Royal House has granted its High Patronage back in 2005, and since 2015 it has been awarded the EFFE - Europe's Finest Festivals label, an honor conferred by the European Commission and the European Parliament. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]