 
Romaniapress.com

June 10, 2020

Orban: Gov't will increase pensions by as much as possible from economic reality viewpoint
Jun 10, 2020

Orban: Gov't will increase pensions by as much as possible from economic reality viewpoint.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated, on Wednesday, in Galati, that the Government will increase the pensions "by as much as possible, depending on the economic realities," on the basis of "serious analysis, data and prognoses". "We work on analyses, on data, on serious prognoses, on impact studies and so forth. Firstly, the analysis on the economic and budget status for the first six months has to be completed, according to the Law of fiscal-budgetary responsibility. Secondly, a prognosis needs to be done on the medium and long term regarding the evolution of the Romanian economy which has to be correlated with the perspectives for evolution of the European economy in its entirety, because Romania is indissolubly tied to Europe's economy, 80 pct of our commercial trade is with states in the European Union. (...) Depending on the data, we will know clearly what the decision will be. We will increase pensions, but we will increase them by as much as possible from the point of view of the economic reality and, especially, we will increase pensions so that we have the guarantee that pensions can be paid," said Ludovic Orban. The Prime Minister added that "pensions can't be paid only until the elections, as the PSD [Social Democratic Party] wants," but there needs to be a guarantee that "they can be paid in 2021 and 2022 and in 2023 and in 2024." "Without affecting the budgets necessary for investment projects, without affecting the financial resources necessary for economic development, for the development of transport, energy, health, education infrastructures, because Romania needs major investments in all these domains as it needs air and without this investment action we risk affecting Romania's perspectives for development in the long term. Thus, we will increase the pensions, by how much we will announce when we have the necessary data," Orban concluded.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Matei Brancoveanu Gala 2020 broadcast live on Facebook, on the 14th of June The audience votes online and decides the winner of the 12,000 euros grand prize Only a few days left until this year’s edition of Matei Brâncoveanu Gala, which will be broadcast live on the Facebook page of the Alexandrion Foundation, Sunday, June 14 th, starting from 19:00. During the gala... (...)

Ciolacu reiterates that PSD will not vote extension of state of alert in last 30 days' form The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will not vote for an extension of the state of alert in the last 30 days’ form, announced on Thursday the Acting Chairman of the party, Marcel Ciolacu. “It is out of the question that the Social Democratic Party will vote for an extension of... The post Ciolacu (...)

Foreign Investors Council Reelects Ramona Jurubita as President The Foreign Investors Council (FIC) said Thursday it has reelected Ramona Jurubita, country managing partner at KPMG Romania, as council president.

Leadership of the Romanian Tennis Federation, recognized in court after winning trial with Marius Vecerdea The leadership of the Romanian Tennis Federation was recognized in court after winning at the Court of Appeal the lawsuit filed by the representative of the Pamira Sibiu club, Marius Vecerdea, challenging the election of Ion Tiriac to the FRT presidency. According to the regulations of the (...)

Romanian Government Plans EUR40B Investments in Road and Railroad Infrastructure Romania's government is planning investments amounting to around EUR40 billion in road and railway transport infrastructure, prime minister Ludovic Orban said during a video conference Thursday.

Romania Raises RON1.148B Selling 6-Month Bills at 2.73% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 1.148 billion lei (EUR237.4 million), versus a RON600 million target, selling treasury bills maturing in December 2020 at an average yield of 2.73% and a maximum yield of 2.75%, central bank data (...)

eMAG Launches Premium Service In Bucharest, Brasov, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Iasi eMAG, the biggest online retailer on the Romanian market, has announced the launch of premium product Genius, which offers its members access to the fast and free delivery service for all orders exceeding RON100.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |