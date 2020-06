German clothing producer closes factory in central Romania

German clothing producer closes factory in central Romania. German company Dr. Bock Industries recently announced that it decided to close the RHM Pants factory in Covasna, central Romania, due to fewer orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Business Magazin reported. "No short-term market recovery is expected," the company said. The RHM factory in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]