RO hotel owners to sue Govt. over delays in tourism relaxation

RO hotel owners to sue Govt. over delays in tourism relaxation. Romanian employers in the tourism industry threaten to sue the Government for "undermining the national economy" if it does not allow the reopening of the hotels' restaurants on June 15, Profit.ro reported. President Klaus Iohannis, outlining the relaxation measures envisaged for June 15, has (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]