June 11, 2020

Investors and analysts argue against freezing the sale of state assets in RO
Romania's biggest investment fund Fondul Proprietatea, the association of CFA analysts and the Association of Financial-Banking Analysts in Romania (AAFBR) have all argued against the draft law aiming to freeze the sale of stakes in state-owned companies for two years. The Social Democratic (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Matei Brancoveanu Gala 2020 broadcast live on Facebook, on the 14th of June The audience votes online and decides the winner of the 12,000 euros grand prize Only a few days left until this year’s edition of Matei Brâncoveanu Gala, which will be broadcast live on the Facebook page of the Alexandrion Foundation, Sunday, June 14 th, starting from 19:00. During the gala... (...)

Ciolacu reiterates that PSD will not vote extension of state of alert in last 30 days' form The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will not vote for an extension of the state of alert in the last 30 days’ form, announced on Thursday the Acting Chairman of the party, Marcel Ciolacu. “It is out of the question that the Social Democratic Party will vote for an extension of... The post Ciolacu (...)

Foreign Investors Council Reelects Ramona Jurubita as President The Foreign Investors Council (FIC) said Thursday it has reelected Ramona Jurubita, country managing partner at KPMG Romania, as council president.

Leadership of the Romanian Tennis Federation, recognized in court after winning trial with Marius Vecerdea The leadership of the Romanian Tennis Federation was recognized in court after winning at the Court of Appeal the lawsuit filed by the representative of the Pamira Sibiu club, Marius Vecerdea, challenging the election of Ion Tiriac to the FRT presidency. According to the regulations of the (...)

Romanian Government Plans EUR40B Investments in Road and Railroad Infrastructure Romania's government is planning investments amounting to around EUR40 billion in road and railway transport infrastructure, prime minister Ludovic Orban said during a video conference Thursday.

Romania Raises RON1.148B Selling 6-Month Bills at 2.73% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 1.148 billion lei (EUR237.4 million), versus a RON600 million target, selling treasury bills maturing in December 2020 at an average yield of 2.73% and a maximum yield of 2.75%, central bank data (...)

eMAG Launches Premium Service In Bucharest, Brasov, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Iasi eMAG, the biggest online retailer on the Romanian market, has announced the launch of premium product Genius, which offers its members access to the fast and free delivery service for all orders exceeding RON100.

 

