First Moxy hotel in Romania opens in Bucharest in July

First Moxy hotel in Romania opens in Bucharest in July. Lithuanian group Apex Alliance Hotel Management will open the new Moxy Bucharest Old Town hotel on July 20. This will be the first hotel under this brand in Romania. Moxy is a brand of the Marriott group that targets millennials. The Moxy Bucharest Old Town is located on Doamnei Street, close (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]