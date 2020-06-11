Private pension officials ask ECB to fund economic recovery in Romania

Private pension officials ask ECB to fund economic recovery in Romania. The Association of Romania's Privately Managed Pensions (APAPR) has recently asked for the Eurobonds issued by Romania to be included in the European Central Bank's (ECB) procurement programme for euro area countries. According to an APAPR press statement, the action was carried out by APAPR in collaboration with similar entities from Croatia and Bulgaria, via PensionsEurope, the European federation of private pension funds, of which the Romanian organisation has been a member since 2008. The organisation notes that if the letter sent to the European Commission and the ECB is successful, government bonds issued in euros by Romania will be eligible for purchase by the European Central Bank, with the effect of injecting billions of euros into the Romanian economy, stabilising and reducing the costs at which Romania borrows off foreign markets and implicitly supporting the economy and jobs in the country. In addition, ECB's support for the prices of the Romanian Eurobonds will have a positive impact on the value of the assets of private pension plans. According to APAPR, with the administrative closure of a large part of the European and global economy caused by the Covid-19 health crisis, the European Union has devised a program to support euro area economies by ECB injecting liquidity through the purchase of government securities, the PEPP - Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme. Although Romania is not yet a member of the Eurozone, APAPR argued in its letters that, given the firm commitment to join the Eurozone, Romania deserves to qualify for the programme, along with Bulgaria and Croatia, both of which have already joined the ERM2 mechanism, the antechamber to the Eurozone. The statutes of ECB and the European treaties show that the role of the European Central Bank is to support the sustainable economic development of all EU member states, not just of those in the Eurozone. Like Bulgaria and Croatia, Romania has set 2024 as a target for a switchover to the euro, according to official government strategies, and it has been carrying out reforms to meet the formal conditions to join the Eurozone. Also, the central banks of the mentioned countries are part of the ECB system, participating to the capital of ECB. "This approach of APAPR in support of Romania and the Romanian economy is by no means the first of its kind. Another relevant and similar example is the success of APAPR in convincing the European Union during the previous economic crisis of 2008-2011 to exclude contributions from the national budget to the Pillar II private pensions of Romanians in computing the government deficit and public debt, in order to give oxygen to public finances and continue to allow a sustainable and efficient amass of financial resources in order to supplement the public pension for millions of citizens," explains Radu Craciun, the chairman of APAPR. In addition, the expansion of the PEPP by including Romanian Eurobonds will stimulate the Romanian government to accelerate reforms towards the adoption of the euro (nominal convergence), with positive effects on real convergence as well, that is on deep integration of the Romanian economy with the European single market. It would also allow Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia to continue to relax monetary policy and lending conditions, facilitating access of government, citizens and companies to stable and accessible funding for investment and growth. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Daniel Badea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Matei Brancoveanu Gala 2020 broadcast live on Facebook, on the 14th of June The audience votes online and decides the winner of the 12,000 euros grand prize Only a few days left until this year’s edition of Matei Brâncoveanu Gala, which will be broadcast live on the Facebook page of the Alexandrion Foundation, Sunday, June 14 th, starting from 19:00. During the gala... (...)



Ciolacu reiterates that PSD will not vote extension of state of alert in last 30 days' form The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will not vote for an extension of the state of alert in the last 30 days’ form, announced on Thursday the Acting Chairman of the party, Marcel Ciolacu. “It is out of the question that the Social Democratic Party will vote for an extension of... The post Ciolacu (...)



Foreign Investors Council Reelects Ramona Jurubita as President The Foreign Investors Council (FIC) said Thursday it has reelected Ramona Jurubita, country managing partner at KPMG Romania, as council president.



Leadership of the Romanian Tennis Federation, recognized in court after winning trial with Marius Vecerdea The leadership of the Romanian Tennis Federation was recognized in court after winning at the Court of Appeal the lawsuit filed by the representative of the Pamira Sibiu club, Marius Vecerdea, challenging the election of Ion Tiriac to the FRT presidency. According to the regulations of the (...)



Romanian Government Plans EUR40B Investments in Road and Railroad Infrastructure Romania's government is planning investments amounting to around EUR40 billion in road and railway transport infrastructure, prime minister Ludovic Orban said during a video conference Thursday.



Romania Raises RON1.148B Selling 6-Month Bills at 2.73% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 1.148 billion lei (EUR237.4 million), versus a RON600 million target, selling treasury bills maturing in December 2020 at an average yield of 2.73% and a maximum yield of 2.75%, central bank data (...)



eMAG Launches Premium Service In Bucharest, Brasov, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Iasi eMAG, the biggest online retailer on the Romanian market, has announced the launch of premium product Genius, which offers its members access to the fast and free delivery service for all orders exceeding RON100.

