Groupe Renault Romania Foundation has donated to Smurd Foundation 700 connections for medical ventilators

Groupe Renault Romania Foundation has donated to Smurd Foundation 700 connections for medical ventilators. A team of engineers from the Engineering Center, Renault Technologie Romania, through Titu Technical Center (Dâmbovița), produced Y-shaped connections using 3D printing technology. These are useful as a temporary and emergency solution for the situation in which the capacity to cover ventilators (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]