Project: Bike rides, picnics allowed in Bucharest’s Văcărești Park. Bike rides, jogging and picnicking will be allowed inside Bucharest’s Văcărești Nature Park, also known as Văcărești Delta, according to a project put up for debate by the Environment Ministry. The project is meant to establish a set of rules for the conservation of habitats and species in the area (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]