CRH 2019 Turnover Grows 15% YoY To RON1.1B In Romania

CRH 2019 Turnover Grows 15% YoY To RON1.1B In Romania. Irish cement manufacturer CRH, which has two cement factories in Romania, ended 2019 with a turnover of RON1.1 billion, up 15% on the year, its profit slightly exceeded RON100 million and its staff numbers remained constant, at some 720, per Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]