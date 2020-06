Automobile Dacia Sees Over 50% Decline On Three Of Its Biggest Markets: France, Spain, Germany

Automobile Dacia Sees Over 50% Decline On Three Of Its Biggest Markets: France, Spain, Germany. France remains the biggest market for French-held carmaker Automobile Dacia, with more than 24,000 new car registrations in January-May 2020, but 60% fewer than in the year-earlier period, on a market plunging 48% during the same (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]