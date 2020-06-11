President Iohannis: Romania will benefit from substantial European funds

President Iohannis: Romania will benefit from substantial European funds. Our country is going to receive substantial European funds, said President Klaus Iohannis, who participated on Thursday in the "Romania's Entrepreneurs Day" event, and the entrepreneurs need to prepare "best projects, with the utmost seriousness." "We all know that the current crisis generated by the coronavirus has left its mark on national economies. I don't think that there is currently any unaffected sector or any entrepreneur who does not have problems in adjusting to the new situation, in order to be able to continue the activity. There have been hard months, months of isolation and social distancing, during which the business milieu and the Government have made efforts to maintain jobs in the economy and move the activities, where possible, online. Thus, solutions have been found for furlough, for ensuring liquidities in the economy, as well as for suspending the obligations of those affected by the crisis. (...) The good news is that we don't have to deal with this difficult situation alone. Negotiations at European level envisaged consistent funding in supporting Romania's economic recovery. Romania will benefit from substantial funds, most of them non-reimbursable. In this regard, we need to prepare the best projects, with utmost seriousness, which can multiply its effects on Romania's long-term development," reads the head of state's message delivered by presidential adviser Cosmin Marinescu. He points out that a new economic model for Romania means boosting digitisation, energy security, investments in infrastructure and the development of relevant skills for the labour market. "These are just a few of the development directions in relation to which the Government considers the contribution of the business milieu could be very important. These development directions will lead to growing economic competitiveness in Romania. Making the labour market flexible, including through funding some schemes for adapting the work schedule, as well as managing the risks of unemployment are objectives which ultimately depend not only on the regulatory framework, but also on your decisions, of the entrepreneurs. It is important to look into the future with confidence, to stimulate investment and to protect jobs, however, even more importantly is to continue to get involved in the most constructive way possible. I am convinced that, together, we will be able to overcome this critical period and increase the chances of success of entrepreneurial Romania," Iohannis said. The head of state underscored that "entrepreneurs find the force to adapt and generate change, despite the pressure which the economy has been subjected to, but also of the uncertainties which still persist in the functioning of markets." He argued that the previous government left "a precarious" situation of the administrative body, public finance and the confidence in the state institutions, but there are support solutions from the authorities. "And the true source of the change we wanted will be the manner in which businessmen and employees will relate to these solutions," reads Iohannis' message. The head of state brings to mind that he invited the business milieu, ever since the crisis began, to be an active partner for the Government, in debating and selecting some proper interventions in the crisis context, and gave assurances that this collaboration will continue. The event was organised by the National Council of the SMEs. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

