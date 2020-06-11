ANM: Code Yellow advisory for storms nationwide, until Saturday morning

ANM: Code Yellow advisory for storms nationwide, until Saturday morning. The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) on Thursday issued an Code Yellow advisory for enhanced atmospheric instability for the entire country, including Bucharest, until Saturday morning. According to the forecast, between June 11, 10.00 am-June 13, 10.00 am, on extended areas there will be periods of atmospheric instability, with electric discharges, heavy rainfalls, hail and storms. The water quantities will exceed 25-30 l/sq m and 40-60 l/sq m on extended areas. The meteorologists specified that, until the mid of next week, the atmospheric instability will maintain high in most of the country. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, EN - author: Cristina Ispas; editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]