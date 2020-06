Sports minister outlines rules for the reopening of gyms in Romania

Sports minister outlines rules for the reopening of gyms in Romania. Local gyms can reopen starting June 15, but access will be made only based on reservation, sports minister Ionuț Stroe explained for television station Digi24. The gym employees will check the clients’ temperature upon arrival and will provide them with disinfectants. The clients need to wear a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]