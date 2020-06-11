Press Release: MediHelp International - More Than 20 Years of Excellence in the Field of Private Health Insurance



Press Release: MediHelp International - More Than 20 Years of Excellence in the Field of Private Health Insurance.

The story of MediHelp International began in 1999 when Sir Zahal Levy – the Company’s President – founded the business. One by one, Laura Afrasine – now, the Executive Manager of MediHelp in Romania, Elena Ciobanu – now, the Director of Operations and other valuable members joined the team, which (...)