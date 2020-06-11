C&W Echinox: Romanians Will Spend More Time Outdoors, Prefer Domestic Vacations after Lockdown

C&W Echinox: Romanians Will Spend More Time Outdoors, Prefer Domestic Vacations after Lockdown. Two months of lockdown and the lingering danger of infection will influence Romanian consumer habits, as people will be tempted to spend more time outdoors and domestic vacation destinations, according to a survey by real estate consultancy firm Cushman & Wakefield Echinox and market research (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]