Bucharest Stock Exchange: Freezing Minority Stakes Listings On Capital Market Goes Against Romania’s Interests

The Bucharest Stock Exchange on Thursday said the Romanian Parliament's adopting a bill banning for two years the listing of state-owned companies restricts the state's ability to use capital markets to finance expenditures and investments and also delays the process of modernizing and