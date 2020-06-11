Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 237 to 21,182

Another 237 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last information, bringing the total case count to 21,182, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force) announced on Thursday at noon. Of the people confirmed positive, 15,283 were declared cured and discharged. As many as 153 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. To date, 1,369 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]