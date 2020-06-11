More than 270 young musicians enter Romania’s George Enescu International Competition

A total of 272 young musicians from 41 countries will participate in the Cello, Violin, Piano, and Composition Sections of the 2020 George Enescu International Competition. The event will take place between August 29 and September 20, in Bucharest. The number of participants was deemed a (...)