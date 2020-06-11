eMAG Launches Premium Service In Bucharest, Brasov, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Iasi

eMAG, the biggest online retailer on the Romanian market, has announced the launch of premium product Genius, which offers its members access to the fast and free delivery service for all orders exceeding RON100. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]