eMAG Launches Premium Service In Bucharest, Brasov, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Iasi
Jun 11, 2020
eMAG Launches Premium Service In Bucharest, Brasov, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Iasi.
eMAG, the biggest online retailer on the Romanian market, has announced the launch of premium product Genius, which offers its members access to the fast and free delivery service for all orders exceeding RON100.
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
BNR Board expecting severe economic contraction in Q2 due to large-scale shutdown, sharp compression of demand
The large-scale shutdown in many economic sectors, in an effort to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the sharp compression of consumer demand, along with the decline in foreign demand, make a severe contraction of the Romanian economy in Q2 very likely, read the minutes of (...)
Health Minister, about Euthyrox crisis: There's a blockage at import level
The Health Minister, Nelu Tataru, stated, on Friday, in central Alba Iulia, when asked about the shortages in pharmacy supplies of Euthyrox (Levothyroxine), that, in his opinion, there is a blockage that is happening at the level of import, mentioning that investigations were started in this (...)
Israel's ambassador to Romania attends commemoration ceremony for Iasi pogrom victims
Israel's ambassador to Romania, David Saranga, while on a two-day official visit to Iasi, attended this Friday a ceremony at the Jewish Cemetery for the commemoration of the pogrom victims, the Embassy said in a release.
This is the diplomat's first official visit out of Bucharest since the (...)
After national state of emergency, Dentotal Protect restarts with triple operational capacity
Dental Products Distribution Leader in Romania Invests in New Warehouse The national emergency state decreed in Romania on the 16th of March impacted the activity of dental clinics, which for 2 months could only treat patients in critical conditions. Once the national alert state was decreed on (...)
Romania Signs RON326.5M Contract for 29 km of Transylvania Highway
Romania's national road infrastructure administration company CNAIR on Friday signed a contract for the execution of a 29 km portion of Transylvania Highway that should ultimately link Brasov in central Romania to Oradea, on the western (...)
Tariceanu: I am for responsible normalcy, with Parliament in session almost permanently
Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu called for the opening of hospitals, restaurants, stadiums and places of worship and for sacrificing the scheduled time for the holidays, proposing that Parliament remain in session almost permanently.
"Yes, (...)
Large malls in Romania invest over EUR 0.5 mln to keep shoppers safe after June 15 reopening
The shopping center owners in Romania are preparing to reopen their malls after June 15, but with safety and social distancing rules to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. According to Colliers International consultants, investments in all equipment, supplies, and staff needed to (...)
