Iohannis: We should point finger at people trying to manipulate public opinion so that they come around

Iohannis: We should point finger at people trying to manipulate public opinion so that they come around. President Klaus Iohannis resumed on Thursday a statement he had previously made about the position of some politicians in the context of the pandemic and stressed that his statement, which he says has been taken out of context, did not refer to patients or possible patients, but to public figures who have access to information, but are trying to manipulate public opinion. "I want to refer to a statement that I made a little while before and already some have taken it out of context and are trying to use it. If anyone, by that statement of mine, felt harmed, I apologize publicly. I didn't mean people who are patients or possibly patients, either. I didn't mean people who didn't have information, I wanted to draw attention to the danger of manipulation, because in the discussion I had with you it was about people who are informed, who know the data about the epidemic and I find it inadmissible that a public person who knows the data of the problem should try to take the actions of the authorities, the people's worries in ridicule. I cannot accept that in Romania, where we have had even today very many new patients of COVID-19, where we have over 1,300 people who have died of this disease, some walk through the public space and say that someone has hidden the data, that someone should answer, that we should all relax and that we should get on with it. That's not possible. We should point the finger at these people who know the facts of the matter and try to manipulate public opinion in an inappropriate way so that they may come around, not for anything else," said the president after attending a meeting with representatives of the university community of the University of Bucharest, 30 years after "The Phenomenon of the University Square". He insisted on being informed from public sources. "It is important not to believe false information, manipulations and also - very important for everyone - to keep ourselves informed and to deem reliable the public information that is released. Every day all information is publicly released. There is no information other than that we find out daily, at 1 p.m., through press releases. If my words have been misunderstood, I apologize. I didn't want to harm anyone, but I think it is right that I also draw attention to a possible attempt to manipulate public opinion in a rather inappropriate way and for the sole purpose of hunting for a few votes because the elections are coming," Iohannis stressed. Prior to attending the event, President Klaus Iohannis made a statement about the reactions of some politicians to the measures imposed to limit infections with the novel coronavirus. "There are some politicians who probably run after votes more than they do after the health of Romanians, who say that we can relax completely and that there is no need for these measures and that the specialists should come with evidence. What kind of evidence are they expecting, other than those that are communicated daily?! 237 new infections [coronavirus - ed. n.] from yesterday to today, over 150 people in intensive care as we speak. We have again, unfortunately, new and new deaths. The epidemic is amongst us. The virus is in the community. Any normal reason tells us to be careful. In front of a disease you are either cautious or stupid, one of two," Iohannis said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

BNR Board expecting severe economic contraction in Q2 due to large-scale shutdown, sharp compression of demand The large-scale shutdown in many economic sectors, in an effort to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the sharp compression of consumer demand, along with the decline in foreign demand, make a severe contraction of the Romanian economy in Q2 very likely, read the minutes of (...)



Health Minister, about Euthyrox crisis: There's a blockage at import level The Health Minister, Nelu Tataru, stated, on Friday, in central Alba Iulia, when asked about the shortages in pharmacy supplies of Euthyrox (Levothyroxine), that, in his opinion, there is a blockage that is happening at the level of import, mentioning that investigations were started in this (...)



Israel's ambassador to Romania attends commemoration ceremony for Iasi pogrom victims Israel's ambassador to Romania, David Saranga, while on a two-day official visit to Iasi, attended this Friday a ceremony at the Jewish Cemetery for the commemoration of the pogrom victims, the Embassy said in a release. This is the diplomat's first official visit out of Bucharest since the (...)



After national state of emergency, Dentotal Protect restarts with triple operational capacity Dental Products Distribution Leader in Romania Invests in New Warehouse The national emergency state decreed in Romania on the 16th of March impacted the activity of dental clinics, which for 2 months could only treat patients in critical conditions. Once the national alert state was decreed on (...)



Romania Signs RON326.5M Contract for 29 km of Transylvania Highway Romania's national road infrastructure administration company CNAIR on Friday signed a contract for the execution of a 29 km portion of Transylvania Highway that should ultimately link Brasov in central Romania to Oradea, on the western (...)



Tariceanu: I am for responsible normalcy, with Parliament in session almost permanently Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu called for the opening of hospitals, restaurants, stadiums and places of worship and for sacrificing the scheduled time for the holidays, proposing that Parliament remain in session almost permanently. "Yes, (...)



Large malls in Romania invest over EUR 0.5 mln to keep shoppers safe after June 15 reopening The shopping center owners in Romania are preparing to reopen their malls after June 15, but with safety and social distancing rules to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. According to Colliers International consultants, investments in all equipment, supplies, and staff needed to (...)

