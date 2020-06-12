FP: The draft bill on certain measures to protect national interests in the economic activity threatens the development of the capital market



Fondul Proprietatea (hereinafter “The Fund”) urges the Chamber of Deputies, as the decision-making chamber, to analyse the potential negative effects and to reject the draft bill on certain measures to protect national interests in the economic activity. The piece of legislation, which intends to (...)