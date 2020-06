Car production in Romania down by a third in Jan-May

Car production in Romania down by a third in Jan-May. Romania's automobile production contracted by some 40% in May compared to the same month in 2019, to under 29,400 cars, Ziarul Financiar reported. The Dacia and Ford factories resumed production on May 4, almost two months after they were closed due to the pandemic. Due to the sluggish (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]