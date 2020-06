OMV Petrom increases stake in Bulgarian offshore project

OMV Petrom increases stake in Bulgarian offshore project. Spanish company Repsol has sold its stake in the Han Asparuh block in Bulgaria's Black Sea section to its partners OMV and Total, Economica.net reported. This means that Romanian group OMV Petrom, which will take over OMV's stake in this block, has consequently increased its stake. At the end (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]