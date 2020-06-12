Biggest Romanian steel mill invests EUR 1.2 bln in green energy and bigger capacity

Biggest Romanian steel mill invests EUR 1.2 bln in green energy and bigger capacity. Romanian minister of economy and energy Virgil Popescu announced on Wednesday, June 10, a EUR 1.2 billion investment plan at the Galati steel plant, controlled by British group Liberty Steel since last year, Adevarul reported. The investment plan aims to make the company carbon-neutral within