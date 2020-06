Wages down in Romania under lockdown

Wages down in Romania under lockdown. The average net salary in Romania decreased by 3.4% - or RON 112 (EUR 23) in April, the first full month of lockdown, compared to March, the statistics office INS informed. Still, the average net wage was 2.2% higher than in April 2019. In absolute terms, the average net wage was RON 3,182 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]