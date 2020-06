Romanian PM sets ambitious yet unrealistic GDP growth target

Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban announced on Thursday, June 11, that his goal is bringing Romania's GDP per capita above the EU average within five years. It is a bold claim by any standard, if not unrealistic. In 2018, the GDP per capita in Romania was 65% of the EU average, up 2pp from (...)