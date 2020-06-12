Industrial production down 38.4pct in April 2020

Industrial production down 38.4pct in April 2020. In April 2020 against the corresponding month of the previous year, industrial production fell by 38.4% as gross series and dropped 38.6% as series adjusted by number of working days and seasonality, according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistic (INS) on Friday. According to the INS, industrial production (the gross series) fell by 38.4% due to drops in manufacturing (-44.9%), mining and quarrying (-18.3%) and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (-3.4%). Industrial production (the series adjusted by number of working days and seasonality) decreased by 38.6% due to the falls reported in manufacturing (-44.5%), mining and quarrying (-17.8%) and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (-4.2%). According to the quoted source, in April 2020 compared to the previous month, industrial production (the gross series) decreased by 36.2% due to the drops reported in the three industrial sectors: manufacturing (-41.5%), electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (-15.2%) and mining and quarrying (-12.4%). Industrial production (the series adjusted by number of working days and seasonality) was down 27.7% from the previous month due to falls in manufacturing (-32.4%) and mining and quarrying (-6.8%). The electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply increased by 0.6%. Moreover, between 1 January - 30 April 2020 against the same period of 2019, industrial production (the gross series) was down 13.9% as a result of the drops in the three industrial sectors: manufacturing (-15.9%), mining and quarrying (-7.6%) and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (-4.5%). Between 1 January and 30 April 2020 against 1 January and 30 April 2019, Industrial production (the series adjusted by number of working days and seasonality) decreased by 14.5% due to the falls reported in manufacturing (-16.9%), mining and quarrying (-6.7%) and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (-5.4%).